Harrogate BID gears up for an early Christmas push to support businesses as cost of living fears grow

Forget shopping early for presents,this month's Harrogate BID Club event will be a ‘Harrogate Christmas Business Briefing’.

Plans for Christmas in Harrogate will be unwrapped from 5.30pm on Thursday, September 22 at the Yorkshire Hotel Sky Bar.

The BID team will be joined by representatives from Destination Harrogate and Market Place Europe, who along with other partners will be presenting their plans for the festive season, as well as sharing information on how businesses can get further involved.

In a further move to support its members, Harrogate BID is preparing new advice for members in the cost of living crisis.

National events round the passing of the Queen mean BID's Energy Saving Workshops planned for Monday, September 19 have been rescheduled for a new date - Monday, September 26, though the times and locations stay exactly the same.

Harrogate BID manager Matthew Chapman said: "Harrogate BID is acutely aware of the struggles our members are continually having when it comes to understanding, managing and securing new energy contracts for their businesses."The energy crisis within the UK is predicted to get worse over the coming 12 months so as an organisation we have partnered with an expert local, independent, energy provider/consultant to look to ease this burden.""Please do book onto the relevant workshops below - the more businesses we get involved the more prosperous the likely savings."

Diary: Harrogate BID Energy Saving Workshops

Workshop one 26/9/2022 @ 9.30am – in person – Jesper’s Bar & Kitchen (formally Hustle & Co) – please register here - Energy Saving Workshop Tickets, Monday, September 26 at 9.30am | Eventbrite

Workshop two 26/9/2022 @ 11am – via Zoom – please email [email protected] for the link

Workshop three 26/9/2022 @ 5:30pm – in person – Starling Café – please register here - Energy Saving Workshop Tickets, Monday, September 26 at 5.30pm | Eventbrite

Any questions before the workshops, please feel free to contact Ryan [email protected]