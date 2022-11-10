Harrogate BID delighted as manager decides to stay in role as crucial festive shopping season starts

Having stepped into the role of Harrogate BID manager in May 2021, Matthew Chapman will now stay on.

Having stepped into the role of Harrogate BID manager in May 2021, Matthew Chapman was credited with building terrific relationships with the local authorities, business organisations and business owners and their employees.

Mr Chapman had been set to depart for a new role at North Yorkshire Council this week.

But there has apparently been a change of heart from the experienced business manager whose CV includes stints as Huddersfield’s BID manager in 2019 and Leeds BID operations manager in 2016.

The beneficial U-turn has been welcomed by Harrogate BID Chair Sara Ferguson who said: “Following a change of heart, Matthew will now not be leaving Harrogate BID.

“This is extremely good news for us and town centre businesses.