Harrogate BID celebrates Great Yorkshire Show's arrival with cut-price deals on loads of food and drink
The wide range of superb offers is the work of Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) with the aim of enticing Great Yorkshire Show-goers into town.
People can enjoy three-for-£16 tapas all day, every day at Revolucion De Cuba or a free glass of prosecco and kids eat free offer at Giggling Squid, or even 15% off an overnight stay with Harrogate Lifestyle Apartments.
Great Yorkshire Show ticket holders who may fancy a trip into town after a day of fun at the show, can take advantage of the following:
20% off food at The Alexandra Hotel.
10% off food at Major Tom’s Social.
20% off drinks at Cedar Court Hotel.
20% off drinks at The Den.
Other cut-price deals
Weetons Harrogate
15% off online at www.weetons.com, using the code GYS15OFF
Graveleys of Harrogate
15% off when you show your GYS ticket
DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel and Spa
20% on selected vouchers
Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) was formed on January 1, 2019 after a successful ballot result.
It recently won a second term after a ballot of businesses and will now keep on operating until December 31, 2028.
Its work for the town is financed by Harrogate businesses who pay a levy.
For more information, visit: www.harrogatebid.co.uk/