Harrogate BID celebrates Great Yorkshire Show's arrival with cut-price deals on loads of food and drink

The wide range of superb offers is the work of Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) with the aim of enticing Great Yorkshire Show-goers into town.

People can enjoy three-for-£16 tapas all day, every day at Revolucion De Cuba or a free glass of prosecco and kids eat free offer at Giggling Squid, or even 15% off an overnight stay with Harrogate Lifestyle Apartments.

Great Yorkshire Show ticket holders who may fancy a trip into town after a day of fun at the show, can take advantage of the following:

There's 15% off at Graveleys of Harrogate fish and chips shop when you show your Great Yorkshire Show ticket. (Picture Graveleys of Harrogate)

20% off food at The Alexandra Hotel.

10% off food at Major Tom’s Social.

20% off drinks at Cedar Court Hotel.

20% off drinks at The Den.

Other cut-price deals

Weetons Harrogate

15% off online at www.weetons.com, using the code GYS15OFF

Graveleys of Harrogate

15% off when you show your GYS ticket

DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel and Spa

20% on selected vouchers

Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) was formed on January 1, 2019 after a successful ballot result.

It recently won a second term after a ballot of businesses and will now keep on operating until December 31, 2028.

Its work for the town is financed by Harrogate businesses who pay a levy.