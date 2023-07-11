News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate BID celebrates Great Yorkshire Show's arrival with cut-price deals on loads of food and drink

To celebrate the arrival of the Great Yorkshire Show, a treasure trove of great deals on food and drink at some of Harrogate’s most famous names are being offered for ticket holders – including deliciously cut-price fish n’ chips at Graveleys.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 11th Jul 2023, 14:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 14:47 BST

The wide range of superb offers is the work of Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) with the aim of enticing Great Yorkshire Show-goers into town.

People can enjoy three-for-£16 tapas all day, every day at Revolucion De Cuba or a free glass of prosecco and kids eat free offer at Giggling Squid, or even 15% off an overnight stay with Harrogate Lifestyle Apartments.

Great Yorkshire Show ticket holders who may fancy a trip into town after a day of fun at the show, can take advantage of the following:

There's 15% off at Graveleys of Harrogate fish and chips shop when you show your Great Yorkshire Show ticket. (Picture Graveleys of Harrogate)There's 15% off at Graveleys of Harrogate fish and chips shop when you show your Great Yorkshire Show ticket. (Picture Graveleys of Harrogate)
There's 15% off at Graveleys of Harrogate fish and chips shop when you show your Great Yorkshire Show ticket. (Picture Graveleys of Harrogate)
20% off food at The Alexandra Hotel.

10% off food at Major Tom’s Social.

20% off drinks at Cedar Court Hotel.

20% off drinks at The Den.

Other cut-price deals

Weetons Harrogate

15% off online at www.weetons.com, using the code GYS15OFF

Graveleys of Harrogate

15% off when you show your GYS ticket

DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel and Spa

20% on selected vouchers

Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) was formed on January 1, 2019 after a successful ballot result.

It recently won a second term after a ballot of businesses and will now keep on operating until December 31, 2028.

Its work for the town is financed by Harrogate businesses who pay a levy.

For more information, visit: www.harrogatebid.co.uk/

