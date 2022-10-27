Harrogate BID brings in experienced figure as interim manager in vital festive season

Simon Kent has been appointed interim manager of Harrogate BID.

Harrogate BID Chair Sara Ferguson said: “While we continue the process of seeking a new BID Manager, we have appointed Simon Kent in an interim role.

“Simon was instrumental in helping to launch Harrogate BID back in 2018."

The announcement follows last month’s decision by Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman take on a new managerial role at North Yorkshire County Council.

Mr Chapman had joined Harrogate BID in May 2021 and has been praised as a “highly effective, dedicated and extremely popular BID Manager.”

Mr Kent has stepped in once previously to support the organisation which aims to boost the town centre economy and is funded by a levy from businesses.

He was first appointed interim manager in April 2020 after a period of instability at the top of Harrogate BID after winning a ballot for its creation by town centre businesses in Harrogate.

Harrogate BID Chair Sara Ferguson said: “Simon Kent’s experience and knowledge of Harrogate BID are second to none, and I’m delighted that he has agreed to come back in a part-time-basis until a successor to outgoing BID Manager, Matthew Chapman, is found.

“I look forward to rekindling my working relationship with Simon, particularly towards the festive season which, with BID’s involvement, will see Harrogate again become ‘Destination Christmas’.”

