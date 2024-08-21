Harrogate Beer Week to make popular return for fourth year running with exclusive events and offers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The ever-popular Harrogate Beer Week is set to return to the town next month for its fourth year – a week-long celebration of craft beer, brewing heritage and beer culture within the local community.

Founded in 2021, Harrogate Beer Week will celebrate the quality of the towns social scene and night time economy, offering a programme of special events, offers and promotions hosted at bars, brewery taps and eateries across Harrogate.

It’s not a traditional beer festival and is intended to bring something new to the town, disrupting the norms of the perceived ‘brand Harrogate’ and embracing a new perspective on what the town has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Submissions are invited from local businesses for events or special promotions to be included in the week’s programme.

The much loved Harrogate Beer Week is set to return to the town from 16 till 22 September for its fourth year

All accepted submissions will be included on the main Beer Week website and will be promoted on social media.

An enhanced promotional package is also available.

All Harrogate-based pubs, bars and other licenced premises are welcome to get involved as long as the events and promotions involve an element of celebrating great quality beer.

In the past, events have included talks by beer experts and specialists, brewery panel discussions, guided beer tastings, tap takeovers, live music events, pub quizzes, food and beer pairings, collaborations between local businesses and special guest appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promotions might include a special price on things such as a tasting flight of beer, discounts on certain products or quieter days of the week, or ‘3-for-2’ on takeout cans.

Usual weekly events or promotions are also invited to be added to the programme for the week to benefit from additional promotion.

The Harrogate Beer Week campaign will be delivered by local beer and pubs champion and marketing specialist Rachel Auty.

Rachel has worked with some of the United Kingdom’s leading craft breweries, journalists and influencers and she is currently a Director on the board of the British Guild of Beer Writers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel said: “Harrogate Beer Week puts a spotlight on our fantastic beer scene and I’m really proud to lead this project and support my hometown.

"From past years we know the event delivers direct benefits to the town centre, independent beer and food businesses and has a notable positive impact on the wider town.

“I’d love all our brilliant local pubs, bars, taprooms and bottle shops to put forward at least one event or promotion for this year’s programme so they can be part of it.”

The official deadline for submissions to host an event is Friday, August 23rd via this online form – https://forms.gle/XdbqPf7S8M9P59Gy8

For more information, visit https://www.harrogatebeerweek.co.uk