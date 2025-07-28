Harrogate becomes a leading town for community-driven growth as locals and businesses unite

Harrogate is a town that’s consistently bucked wider national trends when it comes to the labour market, and the added job security of locals is helping to drive more local investment.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures for June 2025 have shown that the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits in Harrogate stood at 1,740, a figure that’s been holding steady since last year at a time when businesses have been making cuts to their workforce amid growing economic uncertainty.

Notably, there are significant falls among claimants aged over 50, according to data from the Department for Work and Pensions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home to an older population in comparison to the rest of the United Kingdom, with an average age of 47 recorded in the 2021 Census, there’s a growing set of initiatives for Harrogate locals to invest their added job security in local initiatives.

Local Business

There are many ways for Harrogate’s older workers to reinvest their trend-bucking job security locally, and there are plenty of advantages when it comes to buying back into local businesses, which could improve local infrastructure, future job prospects, and regional growth as a whole.

Not only are local residents investing in Harrogate, but businesses have been invited to play their part in initiatives designed to bring prosperity to the North Yorkshire town and wider region.

Rewarding local spending

Harrogate’s Business Improvement District, better known as BID, has been busy encouraging local investment in businesses throughout the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch of BID’s Harrogate Gift Card is one of its crowning achievements, opening the door to spending at 95 local businesses and helping more residents contribute to the local economy, while aiding more independent stores in securing their long-term future.

Since its launch back in 2019, the Harrogate Gift Card has successfully generated £170,000 worth of investment into businesses within the town.

In early 2025, BID launched a new campaign to encourage its member businesses to sign up to the gift card scheme in the town, with a vision to allow employees to spend their money locally.

Through providing local residents and businesses with the opportunity to keep money within Harrogate’s economy, more businesses can achieve sustainable growth without the risk of the town’s high street struggling similarly to other Yorkshire towns and cities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prioritising Harrogate in pension saving

Harrogate’s higher local employment rates for the over 50s could also help to drive more investment interest when it comes to pension savings.

A self-invested personal pension (SIPP) is an excellent option for those wanting to boost the funds they have when retirement comes around, as these schemes offer helpful tax advantages, flexibility, and investment control.

With the ability to take control of their investments and basic rate taxpayers qualifying for 20% government tax relief, SIPP holders have the opportunity to focus their investments toward Harrogate and North Yorkshire businesses as part of their portfolios.

Payments into a SIPP can be regularly scheduled or contributed as a one-off, depending on the holder’s preferences. However, the amount paid into a SIPP each year depends on annual allowances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s possible to contribute whichever is lower between 100% of the holder’s annual earnings or £60,000 per tax year. It's important to note that this annual allowance is made up of contributions between employers and the combined government tax relief.

Choosing investments with a SIPP

The amount Harrogate residents can contribute to their SIPP pot depends entirely on a range of personal factors, such as their age, annual income, financial goals, and retirement plans.

The potential earnings of a SIPP can be accelerated by opening a self-invested personal pension early, but for over-50s in work, there’s still plenty of time to take advantage of government tax relief while investing in local businesses.

When saving with a SIPP, it’s possible to invest in many different savings strategies, including stocks, bonds, and even commercial property. This can be crucial for gearing investments towards Harrogate and opens the door to not only investing in successful companies listed on the stock exchanges but also their property portfolio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To maximise savings further, it’s worth saying yes to employer contributions if they’re willing to contribute to a SIPP. This will fall outside of the annual pension allowance and can help to make investments go even further.

Community-driven growth

Harrogate’s strong employment figures for older workers show that the town can buck national trends when it comes to the jobs market.

Whether the town’s older workforce is spending locally with the Harrogate Gift Card or investing locally alongside employers in the future of its most profitable businesses, Harrogate can be an attractive option for local businesses and residents alike when buying into its potential.

At a time when Yorkshire towns have found it increasingly difficult to keep up with soaring business costs and economic uncertainty, Harrogate remains an appealing place to live and work. Attracting community investment is the key to securing its future.