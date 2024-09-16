Harrogate beauty salon The Treatment Rooms celebrating 20th anniversary thanks to ‘unwavering loyalty of clients’
Originally located on Royal Parade, the salon first opened its doors two decades ago, offering a wide range of beauty treatments to the ladies of Harrogate.
Today, The Treatment Rooms continues to thrive at its current location on Mayfield Grove, under the dedicated ownership of Alex Smith.
Having moved to Mayfield Grove in 2018, The Treatment Rooms has flourished despite the various challenges that many high street businesses have faced in recent years.
Alex Smith’s leadership has transformed the salon, which now boasts three luxurious treatment rooms, a bespoke spray tan room, a nail station, and a fully equipped makeup area.
The business employs a team of nine skilled staff members, offering the latest in beauty treatments.
Reflecting on the salon’s success, Alex credits two key factors: “The professionalism and commitment of our incredible team, and the unwavering loyalty of our clients – many of whom have been with us from the very beginning.”
Over the past 20 years, the beauty industry has seen significant changes, and The Treatment Rooms has consistently evolved to meet the needs of its diverse clientele.
Today, the salon provides services to both ladies and gents, including cutting-edge aesthetic treatments led by the salon’s in-house expert, Dr. Sanah Ishaq.
Alex added: “The beauty world has changed so much, and we’ve had to adapt.
“But with our fantastic team and growing number of loyal clients, we look forward to the next 20 years and whatever they may bring.”
For more information about The Treatment Rooms, visit https://www.beauty-thetreatmentrooms.com/
