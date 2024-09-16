Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the longest-established beauty salons in Harrogate, The Treatment Rooms, is proudly celebrating its 20th anniversary this month.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally located on Royal Parade, the salon first opened its doors two decades ago, offering a wide range of beauty treatments to the ladies of Harrogate.

Today, The Treatment Rooms continues to thrive at its current location on Mayfield Grove, under the dedicated ownership of Alex Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having moved to Mayfield Grove in 2018, The Treatment Rooms has flourished despite the various challenges that many high street businesses have faced in recent years.

The Treatment Rooms, located on Mayfield Grove in Harrogate, is proudly celebrating its 20th anniversary this month

Alex Smith’s leadership has transformed the salon, which now boasts three luxurious treatment rooms, a bespoke spray tan room, a nail station, and a fully equipped makeup area.

The business employs a team of nine skilled staff members, offering the latest in beauty treatments.

Reflecting on the salon’s success, Alex credits two key factors: “The professionalism and commitment of our incredible team, and the unwavering loyalty of our clients – many of whom have been with us from the very beginning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past 20 years, the beauty industry has seen significant changes, and The Treatment Rooms has consistently evolved to meet the needs of its diverse clientele.

Today, the salon provides services to both ladies and gents, including cutting-edge aesthetic treatments led by the salon’s in-house expert, Dr. Sanah Ishaq.

Alex added: “The beauty world has changed so much, and we’ve had to adapt.

“But with our fantastic team and growing number of loyal clients, we look forward to the next 20 years and whatever they may bring.”

For more information about The Treatment Rooms, visit https://www.beauty-thetreatmentrooms.com/