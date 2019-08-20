Harrogate-based seating company works with NHS to create the ultimate hospital chair

Harrogate-based company Yorkshire Care Equipment is launching a new hospital chair designed in conjunction with the Aintree University Hospital and the Royal Victoria Infirmary (Newcastle).

Designed to be used on almost any type of hospital ward, the ProSpec chair will make it easier for medical staff and patients alike to provide the best quality care.

The seat has also been crafted to minimise cross-infection between patients using innovative design.

The design of the ProSpec was based on an older chair called the Flo-Tech, which was widely used across NHS hospitals but has since been discontinued.

Yorkshire Care also considered people who struggle to stand up from a seated position and included a vertical rise and forward tilt action as standard.

The team placed a shaped cushion and different positioning options in the chair to reduce the chance of pressure sores.

Tristan Hulbert, managing director of Yorkshire Care Equipment, said: “With hospitals caring for some of the most vulnerable people every hour of every day, we needed to make sure that the ProSpec could withstand such a demanding environment.

“We trialled the chair in different hospitals during our product development to see where it needed improving.

“Our team is very pleased with the product we’ve created, and we look forward to the ProSpec being used in hospitals all over the country.”