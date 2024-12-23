Harrogate-based Saint Michael's Hospice opens brand new charity shop in Boroughbridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Saint Michael’s Hospice, a Harrogate-based charity helping people living with terminal illness, has opened a brand new charity shop in Boroughbridge.

The shop on the High Street was opened last week in a ribbon cutting ceremony by the town’s Mayor, Pauline Phillips.

The store is a new and larger premises to replace Saint Michael’s original Boroughbridge shop, popular with local residents for preloved shopping and donating.

Tony Collins, Chief Executive at Saint Michael’s Hospice, said: “People locally have responded extremely positively to the new shop, and we’re delighted to celebrate our return to Boroughbridge High Street.

“We’re a local independent charity that provides vital hospice care and bereavement support to people across the Harrogate district for free whenever they need it.

“With 75 per cent of our charity’s services reliant on the generosity of our community, this is only possible thanks to supporters in our local towns, including Boroughbridge.

“Every purchase, donation and recommendation you give helps us care for local people so they don’t face terminal illness alone.

“We’re keen to take on new volunteers in the shop, which is a fantastic opportunity to make friends, have fun and contribute to our charity.

"Simply pop in to enquire, or visit saintmichaelshospice.org/volunteer”

Pauline Phillips, Mayor of Boroughbridge, added: “I’m delighted to welcome Saint Michael’s back to our busy and vibrant High Street.

"It’s lovely to see the new shop, which looks fantastic – I wish you every success for the future.”

Pauline and Tony are pictured cutting the ribbon alongside volunteers Sandra and Maxine and following the ceremony, they enjoyed looking around the store and admired the items on offer.

Sandra shared her thoughts on volunteering: “It’s a pleasure to help out here – I love meeting people who pop in.

"The new space has a wonderful boutique feel and is even better than I expected.”

The charity is also encouraging people to be sustainable as part of showing their support, reducing waste and helping to protect the environment.

Over the last four years, Saint Michael’s Hospice’s 11 shops have saved over one million good quality items from landfill.

Saint Michael’s Hospice has intentionally fitted out its new Boroughbridge shop with recycled fixtures to minimise environmental impact, as well as create a vibrant and contemporary space.

The shop is open from 9am till 4.30pm Monday to Wednesday and Friday to Saturday (except for Christmas Eve till January 4), selling excellent quality clothes, books, toys and homeware.

To find out more about Saint Michael’s Hospice, visit https://saintmichaelshospice.org/