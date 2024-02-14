Harrogate-based leaders in luxury, classic and supercar finance win prime role in London event with world class line-up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team from high-end car financing specialist Apollo Capital will not only take on the role of official finance partner for The London Concours but also present the main stage and has agreed to become sponsor of the hypercars class.

Based at Hornbeam Park, Apollo Capital was founded in 2020 by Andy King, CEO and David Moss, Managing Director, who have worked at the very top level in their industry for over 25 years in luxury, classic and supercar finance.

Mr King said: “At the heart of the London Concours is a dedication to showcasing the very best cars in the world, and sharing in the passion of the people that own them.

The Apollo Capital team from Harrogate gearing up for a leading role in The London Concours classic car show. (Picture contributed)

"With our new partnership, we can bring our expertise in helping owners with their financing requirements, to an even broader audience, showcasing our business that is built on many of the same principles as this event.”

In total, a world class line-up of more than 200 specialist supercars, hypercars and premium vehicles will be on display over three days in the eighth annual event held in the stunning Artillery Gardens of the Honourable Artillery Company’s Headquarters from June 4-6.

British Racing will highlight some of the most beautiful motorsport creations from the likes of Jaguar and McLaren.

Other classes will include the hypercars and the corvette, while each day of the event will welcome 50 ‘feature’ cars; McLarens on day one, E-Types on day two and supercars on day three.

The Apollo Capital team, which recently secured funding for several very special Pagani hypercars totalling over £20million, will work alongside organisers to curate content for the live stage, including advice on how financing products can help owners to build their perfect car collection.

Apollo’s services cater to both private clients, businesses, and specialist motor dealers, offering a selection of car finance products for acquisition, equity release, and re-financing, typically lending between £100k to £5m.