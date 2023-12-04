Harrogate-based jewellery remodelling experts to breathe new life into old and inherited valuables

A Harrogate-based jewellery remodelling expert will be hosting a special ‘Discovery Session’ this week offering customers the chance to breathe new life into their old or inherited valuables.

Legacy Jewellery are specialists in transforming heirlooms and keepsakes, providing clients with the opportunity to turn unused rings, bracelets or necklaces into unique, expertly re-designed pieces.

Legacy events can untap the potential of old, unworn or inherited jewellery with a free assessment and verbal valuation from the team of re-imagining specialists, while exploring an array of exciting and unique redesign ideas.

Based at Windsor House in Harrogate, the Legacy Jewellery team has already held a number of successful sessions within the stunning Palm Court Café, but has now decided to take the show on the road.

A series of ‘Discovery Sessions’ are being planned either side of Christmas, with the first taking place at the Hotel du Vin in Harrogate on Tuesday, December 5 between noon and 2pm.

Further events will be held in York, Leeds and Ilkley, with tea, coffee and cake provided.

Sarah Stoner, Director at Legacy Jewellery, said: “For many of our clients, their Legacy experience is a deeply emotional and profound journey.

"Many ladies have expressed to us that they were so relieved to have found us.

"That being able to wear their sentimentally important jewellery in a new and unique design has literally been a life-changing experience.

“Jewellery has the ability to evoke deep and meaningful memories and is a tangible connection to the past.

"For many of our clients this experience is about family, history, memories, and love.

"So, we decided to spread the word about the specialist service we offer.

“The feedback has been incredible, with many ladies travelling over a hundred miles to come along and meet the team.

"I am so excited to be expanding our Legacy Discovery Sessions into a second site in Harrogate and further afield into York and have plans to add to our event portfolio in 2024.”

To book your place at the event in Harrogate on Tuesday, December 5, click HERE