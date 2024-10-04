Harrogate-based healthcare specialist celebrates 35th anniversary by agreeing new lease at Windsor House

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Harrogate business specialising in the design of healthcare building services and engineering systems has enjoyed a double celebration this month after marking its 35th anniversary in the town by agreeing a new lease to remain at its Windsor House base.

First opening the doors to its Harrogate office back in 1989, DSSR is a consulting engineering practice specialising in the delivery of sustainable building services, including mechanical, electrical and public health, with a significant focus on the healthcare sector and NHS facilities throughout the UK.

Founded in 1945, the independent building services design consultancy helps clients throughout the country to achieve Net Zero Carbon by using the latest design technologies and methods to create energy-efficient buildings.

Most recently, the Harrogate office was involved in delivering the award-winning major trauma hospital at Salford Royal – the first of its kind in the country.

A celebratory party was recently held at Windsor House’s Palm Court to mark the anniversary and also raise a glass to agreeing the new lease which will see DSSR remain in Harrogate for another five years.

Matthew Day, DSSR Regional Director, said: “I have been with DSSR for 34 years now and worked at Windsor House for 16 of those.

"As an office building, it really is quite special.

"It has such a pull for clients and for the team itself, with beautiful surroundings and the setting of Palm Court.

"We’re thrilled to have recently signed a new five-year lease, securing our future within the building.

“Windsor House’s central location in the heart of Harrogate makes it the ideal base for taking on the next generation of local talent through work experience and degree apprenticeships, and for getting involved in community events and local charities.

“In recent years we have supported Saint Michael’s Hospice, Just ‘B’, and Harrogate Hospital Radio, to name but a few.

"We love being part of the Harrogate community and are delighted that we will be staying here for the foreseeable future.”

Originally opened as a hotel in 1900, Windsor House now provides high-quality office space for 115 businesses.

It recently announced the availability of a newly renovated and fully furnished ground floor corner suite, which comes complete with its own kitchen and meeting room.

Karen Winspear, Windsor House Property Manager, added: “We are delighted that our long-term tenants, and friends, DSSR have signed up to stay with us for a further five years – a lease which will take their time with us up to 40 years.

“It is testament to how hard we work to make sure that our businesses are looked after and have their needs catered for.We look forward to supporting DSSR long into the future.”