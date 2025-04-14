Harrogate-based hair brand CLOUD NINE hits £60,000 fundraising milestone for The Little Princess Trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team at CLOUD NINE, a hair and beauty brand based in Harrogate, have raised an incredible £60,000 for The Little Princess Trust.

The company has recently raised £2,847 through a one-day sample sale of its hair straighteners, dryers and accessories which were made available to its employees at their headquarters at Hornbeam Park – with all proceeds going directly to the charity.

Since 2022, CLOUD NINE has partnered with The Little Princess Trust to help raise awareness and funds.

Following the success of its recent event, they have now raised over £60,000 for the charity through regular activities such as product collaborations, bake sales and sporting events.

The team at CLOUD NINE will soon be hiking up the total – quite literally - as 22 walkers, along with a support team, from marketing, finance, design, and customer service, will take on the Three Peaks Challenge.

One employee will also be donating over twelve inches of her own hair to the charity next month.

Lisa Coulam, Head of People and Culture at CLOUD NINE, added: “It’s always an absolute pleasure to be able to support The Little Princess Trust.

“The team has a real affinity for the charity which remains a cause close to our heart.

"It costs on average £700 for The Little Princess Trust to provide one wig for a child or young person, covering the making, fitting and styling, therefore we are always looking for opportunities to support the incredible work they do.

“Here’s to raising more awareness and support for The Little Princess Trust throughout 2025.”

The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or to other conditions such as Alopecia.

The charity is also one of the largest funders of childhood cancer research in the UK.

The Little Princess Trust relies solely on the generosity of its supporters who help the charity give hair and hope to so many children and young people with cancer each year.

Phil Brace, from The Little Princess Trust, said: “The phenomenal support received from the team at CLOUD NINE has allowed us to help so many children and young people with hair loss.

"We are so grateful for their continued efforts and wish all those taking on the Three Peaks Challenge the very best of luck.”

To make a donation to the CLOUD NINE Three Peaks Challenge, visit www.justgiving.com/page/cloudnineyorkshirethreepeakschallenge2025