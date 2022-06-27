Harrogate-based digital marketing agency Extreme toasts anniversary with Harrogate Brewing Co

The project was - in part - designed to celebrate Extreme’s longevity, but mostly as a ‘thank you’ to clients, partners and as a special gift to other local businesses that are marketing their own milestones this year - be that growth, investment or expansion.
The aptly named ‘Staying Power’ was created in conjunction with the expert family team at Harrogate Brewing Co and brewed on site at their Harrogate brewery and tap room.
Martha Joyce, Brand and Social Manager at Harrogate Brewing Co, said: “Working with Extreme has been an absolute pleasure.
"As a family business, with a true passion for beer and brewing, we use only the best ingredients so we can deliver quality craft ales to all our clients.
"By joining forces with Extreme, we've certainly created a beer worthy of celebration and the cause it was created for.
"It's always a great experience to team up with other local businesses and produce something special to celebrate their achievements."
Mark Gledhill, Director at Extreme, said: “It’s been an exciting and interesting experience to partner with the amazing team at Harrogate Brewing Co.
"Not only has it given us a chance to stretch our creative skills and brand our own product, but it’s been a great way to share our success with the clients and other businesses locally that we’ve noticed enjoying success of their own.”
