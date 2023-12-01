Barratt and David Wilson Home Yorkshire East has donated an incredible £1,500 to Dementia Forward to help towards supporting people living with dementia and their families.

The donation has been made in alignment with Barratt Developments Community Fund, an initiative that aims to support communities, in which the housebuilder operates, supporting a different local charity each month.

Dementia Forward was formed in North Yorkshire in April 2012 and has been supporting people affected by dementia in the region, including those that have been diagnosed with dementia and their family members.

The charity offers support both pre and post-diagnosis and support levels can be altered throughout their journey to support the individual’s needs from a team of dedicated and experienced Dementia Support Advisors.

With the £1,500 donation, Dementia Forward can help further improve their services offered to clients or those directly affected by dementia.

This includes helpline services, dementia support advisors and specialist nurses, as well as wellbeing activities and community hubs.

Debby Lennox, Head of Community Operations at Dementia Forward, expressed her gratitude for the donation.

She said: “It was wonderful to hear we had been chosen to receive this generous donation of £1,500 from Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East.

"It means so much to us when people choose to support us knowing they see the value of the work we do.

“Our mission is to provide accessible and inclusive support, based on a person’s needs, that promotes living with dementia in our local communities.

“We are working to ensure equity across the county so that no-one needs to face dementia alone.”

Daniel Smith, Managing Director of Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East expresses their respect for the work Dementia Forward have done and continue to do.

He added: “We are proud to support Dementia Forward in their mission to provide essential services and care to those affected by dementia in our local communities.

“Their dedication to making a difference aligns with our commitment to supporting initiatives that enhance the well-being of individuals and families in the places we build.