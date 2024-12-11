Harrogate-based cancer charity shines a light on volunteers and supporters with dazzling display of stars

Yorkshire Cancer Research is shining a light on volunteers and supporters with a dazzling installation of stars outside their centre at Hornbeam Park in Harrogate.

The star display is part of the charity’s ‘Help Yorkshire Shine’ Christmas campaign which invites people to dedicate a star to someone affected by cancer, or to someone who has supported them through their cancer experience.

Every seven hours, someone in Harrogate is told they have cancer – that’s four people a day, or 25 people every week.

Thanks to supporters, Yorkshire Cancer Research is bringing world-leading cancer research and cancer experts to Yorkshire, so more people in the region can access innovative new treatments and more lives can be saved.

Supporting the campaign is 47-year-old Shiela Umpleby, who has volunteered at the charity’s Harrogate shop since 2022.

Since she was diagnosed with breast cancer three years ago, Christmases with her family have become even more special.

Shiela was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2021 after noticing a change in the shape of her breast while breast feeding her youngest son.

Shiela has a rare type of cancer called ‘inflammatory breast cancer’, which can spread quickly.

Unfortunately, when she was diagnosed, the cancer had spread to other parts of her body, and she was told that the cancer was incurable.

Shiela said: “I wasn’t born in Yorkshire, but this is my home.

"When I was diagnosed with cancer, I felt lost, overwhelmed and worried.

"I started to volunteer for the charity so I can speak to people like me without judgment – I can be myself.

"It’s amazing to see the generosity of others which goes towards vital research.

“This Christmas will be a little bit different for me.

"My husband and family have surprised me with tickets to go and visit my mum and dad in the Philippines.

"This may be the last time I can do this alone and have the chance to spend time with my parents and sisters.

"The thought of spending Christmas in the Philippines and being able to celebrate my father’s birthday with him is really special.”

Yorkshire Cancer Research is expanding its network of shops across the region, giving more people the opportunity to volunteer to help fund life-saving cancer research for people in Yorkshire.

"The charity has ambitious plans to be present on every high street in Yorkshire, so that more communities across the region can play a role in supporting life-saving cancer research.

Yvonne Stewart, who started volunteering at the Yorkshire Cancer Research Centre soon after it first opened in October 2023, is also supporting this year’s campaign to celebrate the people in Harrogate who have been affected by cancer.

She said: “I love meeting and talking to people who visit the Hornbeam shop.

"Having the time to engage and really listen to their stories is such a privilege.

"It is very rewarding to feel you are making a real difference to people with cancer in your local community, and beyond.”

Since October 2023, the Yorkshire Cancer Research Centre has welcomed thousands of supporters from across Harrogate and the surrounding area, who together, have contributed over £360,000 in the shop and cafe to help save lives in Yorkshire.

Yvonne added: “My father and his brother both had cancer when they were alive.

"Statistics sadly show that cancer will likely affect me and my family again at some point in our lives.

"Volunteering at Yorkshire Cancer Research gives me an opportunity to support a cause that has not only touched my family, but so many others in our inspiring community.”

Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “The Help Yorkshire Shine campaign raises awareness of life-saving cancer research that is helping prevent, diagnose and treat cancer in Yorkshire.

"Without the generosity and commitment of the charity’s volunteers and supporters across the region, Yorkshire Cancer Research wouldn’t be able to fund innovative new treatments and pioneer cancer services for people in Yorkshire.

"Volunteers are the stars of the charity’s shops and fundraising events, and make a significant contribution to communities across Yorkshire.”

This Christmas, people in Harrogate can dedicate a Yorkshire star with a personal message and see it shine brightly on the charity’s online gallery, or have their star added to the Christmas display at the Yorkshire Cancer Research Centre at Hornbeam Park.

Shiela said: “This year, I am dedicating a star to my father-in-law, who died of cancer back in 2013 and also my husband’s cousin, who died of cancer last year.

"My sons Tom (aged eight) and Isaac (aged five) would like to each dedicate a star to me.

"They’re both supportive and thoughtful boys, and it was special to see them hang their stars on the tree at Hornbeam Park.”

Yvonne added: “I would like to dedicate my star to all the fabulously strong people who have shared their experience with me at the shop.

"Hats off to you all.”

Dr Kathryn Scott said: “Yorkshire Cancer Research is committed to preventing cancer and reducing years lost to cancer.

"Thanks to research and services funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research, people will gain 14,700 more years of life.

"That's many more people spending Christmas with their family and loved ones.”

To find out more information about Help Yorkshire Shine and to dedicate a star to someone special, visit https://shorturl.at/Ul6Q0