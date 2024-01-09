Harrogate bar Revolución de Cuba giving away free cocktails during January in exchange for warm clothes for charity

Revolución de Cuba is giving away free cocktails during January in exchange for winter accessory donations as part of its ‘From Cuba with Glove’ appeal.

As temperatures across Yorkshire are set to plummet well below freezing later this month, Revolución de Cuba, located on Parliament Street in Harrogate, is asking customers to donate gloves, hats and scarves to support the homeless and vulnerable people.

The appeal runs until Wednesday, January 31, during which time all donated items will be exchanged for a Banana Manaña cocktail, on the house, as a thank you.

Alex McMillan, of Revolución de Cuba, said: “As temperatures are forecast to drop, we hope that From Cuba with GLove will make a positive impact on the lives of those who live in the communities around our Harrogate venue and across the borough, whilst shining a spotlight on Cuban kindness.

“The Cuban people are known for their affection, gentleness and humanity and they are sentiments that we share here at Revolución de Cuba.

"The New Year is an excellent time to declutter and clear out, setting us up for 2024 whilst making a real difference to those who need our support.

"In return, you’ll brighten up what is no doubt a chilly January day with a deliciously fruity sunshine cocktail in a glass, as our way of saying thanks for your support.

“Even better, it’s made using Banana Peel Rum from Discarded Spirits - a brilliant brand that creates spirits from waste food.

“All charities have been chosen by our local teams and customers and are causes close to their hearts.

"We encourage those who donate to find out more about them, and to also nominate their own worthy causes to receive warm winter accessories from us.”

To give clean, quality gloves, hats, or scarves to the From Cuba with GLove appeal – and receive a complimentary cocktail in return – visit Revolución de Cuba on Parliament Street in Harrogate.