Harrogate bar is proud to be in the final of UK Pub of the Year Awards 2023

Speaking after news of the accolade, Chris Clarke, general manager of the Fat Badger, said, "We're delighted to have been considered for this amazing award but to go on and win our county category is just wonderful and a real testament to the hard work all of my team put in to making the Fat Badger the friendly and welcoming place it is.

"The team are buzzing from the announcement and can't wait until the overall national winner is announced as we really feel we deserve a shot at it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based in the White Hart Hotel on Cold Bath Road in Harrogate, the Fat Badger is one of five contenders from Yorkshire and Humber who will feature in the final of the National Pub & Bar Awards in London on June 28.

ustomers in the outdoors area of the Fat Badger bar, which is based at the White Hart Hotel on Cold Bath Road in Harrogate.

The annual event sees a total of 94 venues selected as the best in their respective counties, aiming to highlight the positive and inspiring work being carried out across the UK’s hospitality industry.

Simon Cotton, MD of HRH Group which owns the Fat Badger, said the nomination showed not only how special the bar was but the town itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm so proud that the Fat Badger has been recognised like this,” said Mr Cotton..

"While I'm probably biased, I do believe we deliver something special at the Badger.

"It’s become a well-known brand in recent years with people travelling from far and wide to Harrogate experience the first class food, ales and, of course, the service that we offer.

"We can't wait to find out who will pick up the national pub of the year in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the meantime, are delighted to be the overall North Yorkshire winner".

National Pub & Bar Awards

Yorkshire and Humber winners

West Yorkshire: Shibden Mill Inn

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire: The Fat Badger, Harrogate

East Riding of Yorkshire: The Goodmanham Arms

Lincolnshire: The Strait and Narrow

South Yorkshire: The Woodman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad