Harrogate award-winning Italian restaurant handed four out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency
A restaurant in Harrogate has been given a four out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.
Sasso, located on Princes Square in Harrogate, has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating, meaning that standards are ‘good’.
The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on May 2.
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.
To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/
