Harrogate award-winning independent butchers celebrates 25 years of business with five-days of discounts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Elite Meat, located on High Street in Starbeck, sells a range of prize-winning national and regional meat, hot sandwiches, an assortment of pies and ready meals.

The business opened on January 31, 1999 and has been an integral part of the business community in Starbeck ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then, Elite Meat has gone from strength to strength and has been awarded nearly 30 awards for its products and service, from Britain’s Best Sausage, to North Yorkshire’s Best Traditional Butchers Shop in 2023.

Elite Meat, an independent butchers in Harrogate, is celebrating 25 years of business with five-days of discounts

Elite Meat also offers butchery and cookery classes.

Gordon Atkinson, owner of Elite Meat, said: “It fills me with pride to say that we are celebrating 25 years of business, as an independent business it really is an amazing milestone.”

“I still love coming to work every day and working alongside my enthusiastic and passionate team who keep the cogs turning.

"We really do pride ourselves on quality products and excellent customer service, so I would like to say a huge thank you to them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The past five years haven’t been smooth sailing with Covid and the economic crisis for many but is still great to see even after 25 years, people still supporting their local independent businesses.

"We wouldn’t be here without you and it is more important than ever to shop local, so thank you to our loyal customers.

"Here’s to the next 25 years.”

Elite Meat is offering a 25 per cent discount on various products to celebrate their anniversary from Monday, January 29 till Saturday, February 3.