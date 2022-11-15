Harrogate at its dazzling best as Christmas Shop Window competition is launched this week

Harrogate BID Events Project Manager Jo Caswell, Rebecca Simpson from Lucy Pittaway art gallery on James Street, and Graham Saunders from the Rotary Club of Harrogate.

The competition is now entering its third year, and again Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) has partnered with the Rotary Club of Harrogate to co-ordinate and judge the winners in three categories: large retailer, medium retailer and small retailer.

The competition promotes town centre shopping and broadcasts the ‘shop local’ message in the run up to Christmas.

Featured in the Channel 5 documentary Harrogate: A Yorkshire Christmas, the Shop Window Competition has been acclaimed an overwhelming success.

Sara Ferguson, chair of Harrogate BID, said: “We are delighted to announce the return of the Harrogate Shop Window Competition, once again in partnership with the Rotary Club of Harrogate.

“The town was beautifully presented last Christmas, with scores of retailers getting in the festive spirit and entering the competition.

"With the return of the competition, as well as our dazzling Christmas lights, Harrogate will very soon be looking at its absolute best.”

The competition is limited to 50 entrants within the BID business levy area.

Before dressing their windows, participants are asked to take into account the following criteria:

Illumination: There is a historic link between the competition and the Christmas lights. How well is the window lit up?

Innovation: How new or different is the window display?

Spirit of Christmas: This is a ‘catch all’ category. How well does the display convey the ‘Spirit of Christmas’?

The competing retailers must have their windows completed by 8am on Tuesday, November 29 in time for shortlisting, with judging taking place on

Thursday, December 1, between 3.30pm and 8pm.

The awards will be presented at prize giving ceremony being held on Tuesday, December 6, at the West Park Hotel.

The awards are a wonderful way to celebrate the efforts of retailers and Harrogate BID in the run up to Christmas.

Business who wish to participate should contact Bethany Allen, Harrogate BID Business and Marketing Executive, at [email protected]

Last month saw Harrogate BID’s cleaning crew power-washing the town centre for Christmas.