Harrogate artist celebrating after being named finalist in prestigious Woman Who Awards

A much-loved artist from Harrogate, who went from displaying her paintings in the local park to running her own high street galleries, has been named a finalist in the prestigious Woman Who Awards.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Baxter has been recognised for her entrepreneurial journey and the way she has grown her passion for art into a thriving business.

The Woman Who Awards, founded by Sandra Garlick MBE, celebrate the achievements of female entrepreneurs across the United Kingdom and aim to build a supportive network for women embarking on their business journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire, who manages an online gallery alongside her galleries in Knaresborough and Ilkley, says she is still ‘a little shocked’ to receive such recognition.

Claire Baxter, an artist from Harrogate who has two art galleries in Knaresborough and Ilkley, has been named a finalist in the prestigious Woman Who Awards 2025

She said: “I’m incredibly proud to say I’m a finalist for a Woman Who Award.

"I never ever expected that my story would be acknowledged and this recognition means the world.

“I simply shared my journey of how I went from humbly hanging my paintings in the local park to owning my high street art galleries and an online gallery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"How I was an artist, a teacher, a mum, and a wife, all whilst silently fighting diagnosed anxiety.

“It’s been hard and it still is hard but if you’re chasing a dream, keep going – you never know where it might lead.”

The winners of the Woman Who Awards 2025 will be announced at a celebration event in Coventry next month.

For more information about Claire Baxter, visit https://clairebaxterfineart.co.uk/