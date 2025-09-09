Harrogate artist celebrating after being named finalist in prestigious Woman Who Awards
Claire Baxter has been recognised for her entrepreneurial journey and the way she has grown her passion for art into a thriving business.
The Woman Who Awards, founded by Sandra Garlick MBE, celebrate the achievements of female entrepreneurs across the United Kingdom and aim to build a supportive network for women embarking on their business journeys.
Claire, who manages an online gallery alongside her galleries in Knaresborough and Ilkley, says she is still ‘a little shocked’ to receive such recognition.
She said: “I’m incredibly proud to say I’m a finalist for a Woman Who Award.
"I never ever expected that my story would be acknowledged and this recognition means the world.
“I simply shared my journey of how I went from humbly hanging my paintings in the local park to owning my high street art galleries and an online gallery.
"How I was an artist, a teacher, a mum, and a wife, all whilst silently fighting diagnosed anxiety.
“It’s been hard and it still is hard but if you’re chasing a dream, keep going – you never know where it might lead.”
The winners of the Woman Who Awards 2025 will be announced at a celebration event in Coventry next month.
For more information about Claire Baxter, visit https://clairebaxterfineart.co.uk/