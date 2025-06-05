Harrogate apprentice shortlisted for national award

Evie Hardwick, who works at Harrogate’s Evolve Psychology, is in the running for a national apprenticeship award.

She has been shortlisted as the Digital Marketing Apprentice of the Year by the Chartered Institute for IT, known as BCS, after being nominated by digital apprenticeship provider Now Skills.

Evie will be attending the BSC IT & Digital Apprenticeship Awards on 27 June in Windsor , to celebrate her achievement and to learn whether she is an award winner.

Her story is an inspiring example of exploring change and new challenges. Evie began her career in equestrianism and enjoyed a spell as a teaching assistant in a local primary school before deciding to turn her interest in online content into a career.

She has been supporting the exciting growth at Evolve for the last year, as its apprentice content creator. The company focuses on providing multidisciplinary assessments for ADHD and autism, partnering the NHS through the ‘Right to Choose’ route, and privately, plus expert witness services - providing psychological assessments to inform court proceedings.

Evie explains: “To be nominated for an award for doing something I enjoy and that I believe makes a difference to people who really benefit from support and communication, is amazing.

“By creating thoughtful posts for our social media platforms, sharing expert insights from clinicians and using my photography and videography skills I am proud to be helping to open up the conversation on neurodiversity and mental health.”

The BCS judging panel stated: “Your entry truly stood out to our independent moderators, being shortlisted is a fantastic achievement. We’re so pleased to be celebrating your success.”

Kate Crawford-Blake, Head of Training, Research & Development & Specialist Neurodevelopmental Practitioner at Evolve adds: “As demand grows for assessments and support for neurodivergent conditions, Evolve has an important role to play in ensuring both the NHS and individuals, including parents, are supported in their journey. Our multidisciplinary team of clinical experts put friendliness and empathy at the heart of assessments and beyond.

“Evie’s role is critical to communicating our approach and ensuring our clients can engage with us over social media. Her creative and digital skills are contributing to the field of psychology, to both Evolve and our community so we’re all thrilled with this recognition of her achievements and wish her luck at the final next month.”

Evolve, based in Windsor House was established by clinical psychologist Dr Laura Powling just over a decade ago and now employs 40 people in Harrogate and more than 100 across its five clinics around the UK and Ireland. It’s now one of the largest psychology firms in the UK.