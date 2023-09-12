Watch more videos on Shots!

On Thursday 14 September, the pubs will cut the price of all food and drink to highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.

For example, a customer spending £10 on food and drink will pay £9.25 on Thursday to mark Tax Equality Day.

Will Thornton, Manager of The Winter Gardens, said: "Customers coming to The Winter Gardens on Thursday 14 September will find the price of their food and drink is lower than normal.

The Winter Gardens and The Unicorn Hotel will reduce their food and drink prices by 7.5 per cent

“It is unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs have to pay 20 per cent.

“Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with supermarkets.

“The tax benefit allows supermarkets to subsidise the selling price of beer.

“It doesn’t make sense for the hospitality industry to subsidise supermarkets.