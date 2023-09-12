News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Harrogate and Ripon Wetherspoons pubs to cut prices on food and drink for one day only this week to mark Tax Equality Day

The Winter Gardens in Harrogate and The Unicorn Hotel in Ripon will reduce their food and drink prices by 7.5 per cent for Tax Equality Day.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 12th Sep 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 10:58 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Thursday 14 September, the pubs will cut the price of all food and drink to highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.

For example, a customer spending £10 on food and drink will pay £9.25 on Thursday to mark Tax Equality Day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Will Thornton, Manager of The Winter Gardens, said: "Customers coming to The Winter Gardens on Thursday 14 September will find the price of their food and drink is lower than normal.

The Winter Gardens and The Unicorn Hotel will reduce their food and drink prices by 7.5 per centThe Winter Gardens and The Unicorn Hotel will reduce their food and drink prices by 7.5 per cent
The Winter Gardens and The Unicorn Hotel will reduce their food and drink prices by 7.5 per cent
Most Popular

“It is unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs have to pay 20 per cent.

“Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with supermarkets.

“The tax benefit allows supermarkets to subsidise the selling price of beer.

“It doesn’t make sense for the hospitality industry to subsidise supermarkets.

“We urge the Chancellor to create tax equality between pubs and supermarkets.”

Related topics:HarrogateRipon