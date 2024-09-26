Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Winter Gardens and The Crown Inn will be hosting a 12-day beer festival next month − featuring a selection of 30 real ales.

From Wednesday 9 till Sunday 20 October, 30 real ales, including five from international brewers, will be available throughout the duration of the festival.

The international brewers are from Japan, Canada, New Zealand and USA and the festival will also include a number of beers not previously available at the pub.

Will Thornton, pub manager at The Winter Gardens, said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers, including those from brewers as far afield as Japan and New Zealand, as well as those closer to home, over a 12-day period.

“All of the beers will be available at great value-for-money prices.

“The festival will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been available in the pub, as well as those brewed specially for the festival.”

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include coffee and fruit in their ingredients.

The festival line-up includes Born to be Mild (Conwy Brewery), Sun Lounger (Fyne Ales Brewery), Salem Session IPA (Batemans Brewery), Mango in the Night (Rudgate Brewery), Sapphire Spoon (Titanic Brewery), Banoffee Pie Golden Ale (Maxim Brewery), The Gloaming (Loch Lomond Brewery).

The international beers are Red Racer Session (Central City Brewery, Canada), Dinner Ale (Townshend Brewery, New Zealand), Orihime Pale Ale (Ishii Brewing, Japan), Who Dat (Urban South Brewery, USA), All Dog Alert (Yazoo Brewing, USA).

The beers will cost £1.99 a pint.

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub as part of the festival magazine, as well as on the Wetherspoons app.