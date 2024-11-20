Harrogate and Knaresborough Wetherspoon pubs awarded with platinum rating in Loo of the Year Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Wetherspoon pubs in the Harrogate district have been rewarded for the quality and standards of its toilets in the Loo of the Year Awards 2024.

The Winter Gardens in Harrogate and The Crown Inn in Knaresborough have both been awarded platinum ratings by inspectors.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of 'away from home' toilet provision across the United Kingdom.

Inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the country, in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond, with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

They are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Will Thornton, Manager of The Winter Gardens in Harrogate, said: “We are delighted with the grading.

"Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

Becky Wall, Managing Director of Loo of the Year Awards 2024, added: “The toilets at The Winter Gardens and The Crown Inn have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

"The pubs deserve their platinum awards."