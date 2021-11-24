Harrogate and Knaresborough MP backs York’s bid to be nation's new rail HQ

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP has spoken out in support of York’s bid to become the headquarters of Great British Railways.

Speaking in the House of Commons today during a debate initiated by fellow North Yorkshire MP, Julian Sturdy, Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones said: “The reason why York is such a strong contender is the breadth of its skills in this area whether it is the rolling stock, engineering, planning or our digital future.

"This is why York is ideally placed to host the headquarters of Great British Railways and why, if it comes to York, it will be able to hit the ground running.”

Both North Yorkshire-based Tory MPs believe that York deserves to be the HQ for Great British Railways, the new state-owned body in charge of setting timetables and prices, selling tickets in England and managing rail infrastructure.

Earlier this year, the Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, announced that the headquarters of the new body would be based in a town or city with significant rail heritage.

York is already well-known as the home of the National Railway Museum and several large rail-related companies and many MPs spoke of the importance of York station as a hub for onward travel. In his comments opening the debate, Mr Sturdy referred to the importance of the government’s levelling-up agenda and the city’s central location in the United Kingdom.

Replying in the debate, Transport Minister Chris Heaton-Harris thanked Mr Jones for his contribution to the debate and support for York.

Mr Jones continued: “There are other bids to host the headquarters and so it isn’t surprising that the minister would not commit to York at this stage. I am sure though, following this debate, that he recognises the strength of our claim and I am hopeful that we will be successful”.