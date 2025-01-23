Harrogate among 61 Sainsbury's cafes set for closure as supermarket giant cuts over 3,000 jobs
Sainsbury’s has said it will shut its remaining in-store cafes, with the closures part of plans to save £1 billion over three years.
It comes almost three years after it shut 200 in-store cafes amid waning demand from shoppers.
The latest round of closures is part of a shake-up which will result in the loss of more than 3,000 jobs.
The headcount reduction represents about 2 per cent of the company’s 148,000-strong workforce.
Simon Roberts, Chief Executive at Sainsbury’s, said the supermarket was facing a “particularly challenging cost environment” as it moves forward with its company strategy.
He said: “As we accelerate into year two and beyond of our strategy, we are facing into a particularly challenging cost environment which means we have had to make tough choices about where we can afford to invest and where we need to do things differently to make our business more efficient and effective.”
