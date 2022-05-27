Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards nominees pictured enjoying celebratory drinks reception at the Pickled Sprout

For the first time since 2019, we were able to invite our shortlisted finalists and our event sponsors along to meet each other and share a drink or two as Harrogate businesses continued the process of shaking off Covid and building for a better future. Our picture package here shows many of those who attended the event and who will now meet up again on June 30 for the gala awards night. To secure your tickets for the evening please go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/harrogate-business-excellence-awards-2022-tickets-288564352747