Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards nominees pictured enjoying celebratory drinks reception at the Pickled Sprout

Our shortlisted nominees for this year's Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards enjoy a pre-Awards drinks reception at the Pickled Sprout. The finalists will all meet up again at the Awards dinner on Thursday, June 30.

The finalists in our Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards met up on Thursday evening for a special pre-event drinks reception at the Pickled Sprout.

By Matt Reeder
Friday, 27th May 2022, 6:52 pm

For the first time since 2019, we were able to invite our shortlisted finalists and our event sponsors along to meet each other and share a drink or two as Harrogate businesses continued the process of shaking off Covid and building for a better future. Our picture package here shows many of those who attended the event and who will now meet up again on June 30 for the gala awards night. To secure your tickets for the evening please go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/harrogate-business-excellence-awards-2022-tickets-288564352747

1. Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards

Pictured from left, Andy Whiteley, Katrina Sunderland, Izzy Williams and Roger Llewellyn of Liberty Leisure Group

Photo: Gerard Binks

2. Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards

Pictured from left, Sean and Joanne Nicholson of Little Seed Field.

Photo: Gerard Binks

3. Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards

Pictured from left, Sue Kramer of Crown Jewellers and David Simister of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce.

Photo: Gerard Binks

4. Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards

Pictured Ann Challenor Chadwick of Cause UK.

Photo: Gerard Binks

Harrogate
