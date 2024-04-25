Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2024: Judges reveal the finalists for our prestigious annual event
Our judging panel – consisting of Matthew Stamford, director at Verity Frearson; Karen Winspear, property manager at Windsor House; Sue Kramer, president of Harrogate Chamber of Commerce; and Martin Whincup, associate director of Berwins Solicitors – faced some tough decisions given the high calibre of entries and, after lots of deliberation, have announced the shortlist in each of the award categories, as follows:
Technology & Digital Award (sponsored by Made Smarter)
Harrogate Community Radio.
Nuumad Ltd.
PC Harmony.
Employee Health & Wellbeing Award
Belzona Ltd.
Harrogate College.
Harrogate International Festivals.
Radfield Home Care.
Sustainability Award
Belzona.
Cause UK.
Make it Wild.
Number Thirteen.
Retail or Leisure Business of the Year (sponsored by Oakdale Golf Club)
Claire Baxter Gallery.
Harrogate Theatre.
Live for Today.
Simply Devine.
Small Hospitality Business of the Year
Mama Doreen’s Emporium, Harrogate.
Number Thirteen.
Starling Independent Cafe Bar & Restaurant.
Large Hospitality Business of the Year
Cedar Court Hotels.
Grantley Hall.
HRH Group.
Tourism Award
Cause UK.
Harrogate International Festivals.
Kist Accommodates Ltd.
Mother Shipton’s Cave.
Rural Business of the Year (sponsored by HRH Group)
Green-tech.
Radfield Home Care.
Vicky Anderson - Business Services & Training.
Yolk Farm.
Yorkshire Heart Vineyard & Brewery.
Apprentice/Trainee of the Year
Maddie Bissett - Unilever.
Robert Ramsay Gosling-Kennedy - Labcorp.
Business in the Community Award (sponsored by Cedar Court Hotels)
Belzona Ltd.
Cause UK.
Harrogate College.
Inspire Youth Yorkshire.
Radfield Home Care.
Best Independent Business
Claire Baxter Gallery.
Doodle HR.
Evolve Psychology Services.
Glawning Ltd.
Harrogate Brewing Co.
The Dogs Bakery & Cafe.
Wild & Co Chartered Accountants.
Best SME Company
Apollo Capital.
IDR Law.
The Japanese Shop.
Yorkshire Heart Vineyard & Brewery.
Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Berwins)
EnviroVent.
Grantley Hall.
HRH Group.
Labcorp.
Business Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year
Christopher Neave - Make it Wild.
Ian Baker - The Soundproofing Store.
James Haddleton - Haddletons.
James Martin - Glawning Ltd.
Liz Wright - Simply Devine.
Paul Auty - Ake & Humphris Wine Merchants.
The winners will be announced at the glitzy black tie awards ceremony, hosted by TV presenter Christine Talbot, at the Pavilions of Harrogate on Thursday, May 23 as we celebrate the very best of business in Harrogate.
