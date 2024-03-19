Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the deadline for awards entries approaches, we are pleased to announce the esteemed panel of industry experts who have generously volunteered their time to evaluate submissions.

Once the deadline has passed, each entry will be scored by the judges based on the criteria for each category.

Judges will meet to discuss their assessments and collectively reach a final decision, with the awards set to be presented at the glitzy black tie awards ceremony at the Pavilions of Harrogate on May 23 from 7pm.

The judging panel for the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2024. Pictured clockwise from the top left are Karen Winspear, property manager at Windsor House; Sue Kramer, president of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce; Martin Whincup, associate director at Berwins Solicitors; and Matthew Stamford, director at Verity Frearson

This year’s judging panel consists of Matthew Stamford, director at Verity Frearson; Karen Winspear, property manager at Windsor House; Sue Kramer, president of Harrogate Chamber of Commerce; and Martin Whincup, associate director of Berwins Solicitors.

Matthew started out in the estate agency business at the age of 18 and hasn’t looked back. With a passion for property, he is responsible for overseeing the day to day running at Verity Frearson and carrying out valuations on a wide selection of properties within North Yorkshire.

Karen is the property manager at Windsor House, one of Harrogate’s most desirable office spaces and home to many of the region’s leading businesses.

With more than 20 years’ experience in the commercial property sector, she has worked in Leeds, Mayfair and now Harrogate where she has seen occupancy levels at the Cornwall Road site climb from 40 to 90 per cent.

The Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2024 wlll be held on May 23

Having worked for a decade alongside many of the district’s leading business figures, Karen is ideally suited to the role of judge at this year’s Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards.

Sue is president of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce, one of the largest business organisations in the Harrogate area, representing businesses in all sectors and of all sizes.

From one-man start-ups to large, established companies, Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce offers networking, relevant information and representation to benefit all its members and the wider business community.

There is still time to submit your entries for this year’s awards before the deadline of 11pm on April 14. The finalists will be announced on April 22.