Harrogate accountancy practice expands into Leeds city centre

Chartered accounting and business advisory firm, Saffery, has completed a move into new offices at Wellington Place in Leeds city centre.

The company announced earlier this year that it had signed a lease on more than 5,000 sq ft of Grade A office space at 10 Wellington Place and recently completed a full internal fit-out to create a contemporary open plan working environment with meeting rooms and break-out areas.

Saffery employs an 84-strong team in Yorkshire, which includes eight experienced partners leading on every client. The firm had been based in Harrogate town centre since 1992 and will retain office space and meeting rooms in the spa town.

Jonathan Davis, partner and head of Saffery’s Yorkshire office, said: “For more than three decades we’ve worked hard to establish an enviable client base across nearly all sectors and throughout the whole of Yorkshire. Our clients choose to work with us because we combine robust advice and expertise, that’s local and boutique in style, with the backing of an extensive national and international support network when required.

Saffery team members outside the new Leeds office.

“Our success and foundations are built on this ethos and will remain integral to our future in Leeds. Completing this move is a major milestone for our whole team and marks the start of a new era for us in Yorkshire, as well as demonstrating our longstanding commitment to our clients and our people, in a highly accessible location, close to Leeds railway station.

“Crucially, it gives us a very modern, spacious and high-quality working environment. Having a base in what has quickly become one of the city’s most prestigious office addresses, at the centre of the UK’s biggest financial and professional services market outside London, will also aid recruitment as we grow our team with several strategic appointments planned in the coming months. All this makes it a very exciting time for Saffery in Yorkshire.”

Established services that Saffery now offers in Leeds include audit and accounting, corporate tax, VAT, business advisory and personal tax. Saffery also has dedicated sector experts spanning owner-managed businesses and entrepreneurs, private wealth and family trusts, agricultural and rural businesses and charities and not-for-profit organisations.

Saffery was established in 1855 making it one of the UK’s longest-standing independent accounting firms. Today it employs more than 1,200 people across nine UK offices.