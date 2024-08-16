Harrogate accountancy practice announces Leeds expansion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of its ongoing commitment and investment in Yorkshire, one of the UK’s longest standing firms of chartered accountants and business advisers is expanding into Leeds later this year after signing a lease on new offices at Wellington Place.

Saffery currently employs a 70-strong team in Yorkshire and has had a base in Harrogate town centre since 1992. In addition to its new 5,213 sq ft office at 10 Wellington Place, the firm will retain office space and meeting rooms in the spa town.

Providing a more spacious, modern and open plan office environment, the newly fitted out Grade A office space sits in the heart of Leeds city centre’s financial and professional services district.

The new office will house all Saffery’s well-established Yorkshire services, which include audit and accounting, corporate tax and VAT, business advisory and personal tax.

Jonathan Davis and Sally Appleton from Saffery

The Yorkshire team, which has eight experienced partners leading on every client, also has dedicated sector experts spanning owner-managed businesses and entrepreneurs, private wealth and family trusts, agricultural and rural businesses and charities and not-for-profit organisations.

Saffery partner and head of the firm’s Yorkshire office, Jonathan Davis, explained: “We’re a partner-led and people-focused firm, that is wholeheartedly committed to our clients. For the last 32 years we’ve worked hard to establish a strong reputation in Harrogate and North Yorkshire, and we are proud of that heritage, whilst being firmly focused on the future.

“During this time, we’ve also successfully built up a quality client base in Leeds and across the wider Yorkshire region. Our clients want to work with an independent firm, that’s boutique in style and that focuses on achieving their aims with real expertise and a true commitment to relationships. We remain local in nature and style, but with the backing of a wider national and international support network when required.

“Moving to our new office space, very close to Leeds City Station, will significantly help with recruitment, as we look to invest further in our talented team of senior advisors and young, ambitious professionals. This move will also mean we remain very accessible for clients across the whole of Yorkshire and beyond. All this makes it the right place for our firm as we start the next chapter of our story, and we’re therefore delighted to sign this lease and look forward to moving to Leeds later this year.”

Paul Pavia, head of development at MEPC, the developer and asset manager behind Wellington Place, said: “We pride ourselves on being a leading destination for the professional services sector. It will be a privilege to welcome Saffery, a well-established firm with over three decades of history in Yorkshire, and a significant presence across the UK and beyond, to Wellington Place.

“Saffery’s new home at 10 Wellington Place will offer them the highest quality office space and a superb environment to deliver its services. The team will be joining an inclusive and friendly community with an exceptional food and beverage offer, an extensive events programme and many on site amenities, all just a short walk from Leeds train station. We look forward to supporting Saffery as they embark on this new chapter in Leeds.”

Saffery was established in 1855 making it one of the UK’s longest-standing independent accounting firms. Today it employs more than 1,200 people across nine UK offices.