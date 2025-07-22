Harrogate accident repair centre best in UK
The accolade, awarded by LKQ, recognises the Harrogate team’s consistent delivery of high-quality repairs and outstanding customer service throughout the financial year. Despite operating with a lean team of just nine, the centre outperformed all others in the UK.
Vertu Accident Repair Centre Harrogate is a VAG-approved facility, authorised to carry out non-structural repairs on vehicles from Audi, CUPRA, ŠKODA, SEAT, Volkswagen, and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. The centre is staffed by technicians trained to manufacturer standards.
Phil Simpson, Manager of the Accident Repair Centre, said: “This award comes just over a year after I took over the site, and really is validation of everything we have tried to do by building a great team, with an emphasis on customer service.
“It’s a real testament to the hard work and dedication of the whole team. Every single person has played their part, and this recognition means the world to us. It’s proof that hard work and belief can turn things around.”
Robert Forrester, Chief Executive of Vertu, said: “This award reflects the exceptional standards being delivered at Harrogate, Phil and his team have delivered an outstanding performance. To take a smaller site and transform it into the best-performing repair centre in the country is a tremendous achievement.”