h2h celebrates 21st anniversary and expands team

York organisational development firm h2h has expanded its team with a recruitment drive, following a series of customer wins and growing demand for its consultancy services.

The business has hired a Learning Manager and five new Consultants, each specialising in different areas of HR and organisational and leadership development, as well as completing a refurbishment of its York headquarters to allow for a larger team operating on a hybrid basis.

It follows a series of new customer wins, including a project in the aviation sector, a leadership programme with rail engineering firm LUR and the completion of the 12th successive year delivering a graduate programme to global engineering company, Trelleborg, alongside increasing demand for outplacement support for employees facing redundancy.

Susan Binnersley, Founder and MD, h2h

Susan Binnersley, Founder and Managing Director of h2h, says: “When I started h2h in 2004, my belief was - and still is - that people are at the heart of business success, and that the people inside organisations should enjoy their work, grow and find fulfilment from it. By setting up a business consultancy, I wanted to bring this dream to a reality in as many organisations as possible, and I am so proud of the work that our h2h team has enabled in the last 21 years.

“Today’s economic climate remains challenging for many businesses, and an engaged, productive workforce is increasingly important for organisations, so it is perhaps unsurprising that more businesses are seeking our help in this area. I am confident that our growing team of consultants are well placed to address these challenges and help businesses thrive in 2025.”

In response to its recent growth and to address h2h permanent changes to the world of work since the pandemic, h2h recently worked with York-based Ben Johnson Interiors on a complete refurbishment of its headquarters. The project to transform its head office in Sheriff Hutton, York, included the installation of a soundproof booth for virtual meetings and a collaborative workspace for the company’s growing team.

Susan adds: “Like many businesses, we operate a hybrid model, and the recent refurbishment maximises the benefits of office and virtual working. I am looking forward to welcoming our growing team back to the new-look office this month, when we will also be refreshing our business strategy and developing a plan for enduring success for the next 21 years.”