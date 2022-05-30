GSC Grays opens new office in Boroughbridge

Lying in the heart of North Yorkshire, Boroughbridge has been chosen as the latest interactive business hub to showcase the talents of GSC Grays highly qualified estate agents, chartered surveyors, planners, farm business advisors and environmental management consultants.

Guy Coggrave, GSC Gray Managing Director, believes the company, which employs more than 100 members of staff across the north of England, offers a unique and dynamic service.

He said: “We are thrilled to be continuing our expansion and our Boroughbridge office encapsulates what GSC Grays is all about offering a radically different and fresh approach.