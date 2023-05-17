'Growth ambitions' of legendary North Yorkshire brewery determined to tap into expansion in challenging times

Best known for Theakston Old Peculier, T&R Theakston’s is to boost its team with two new appointments for the second time this year.

Joint managing director, Simon Theakston, said it's all part of an "an exciting time for the business", which was first established in 1827 in Masham.

“We started 2023 with the announcement of growth within our team and, following a busy first quarter, we’re pleased to be further expanding as we look to deliver on our growth ambitions for this year and beyond, said Mr Theakston.

New appointments at Masham-based Theakston's brewery - Cameron Bell and Zak Spence who have joined the business as sales development managers.

"It’s wonderful to welcome both Cameron and Zak to our T&R Theakston family at such an exciting time for the business, as we prepare to launch more seasonal beers, announce new partnerships and continue to look toward to our bicentennial celebrations in 2027.”

The latest expansion in the sales team sees Cameron Bell and Zak Spence join the business as sales development managers, focused on key northern cities and the brewery's North Yorkshire heartland, respectively.

Cameron brings a wealth of experience in the hospitality and drinks industries in Manchester with experience on both sides of the bar.

He will work with key city centre venues to raise awareness of the brewery’s range of cask and keg beers, especially amongst a younger demographic.

Zak joins the business following almost a decade with the police, working for both Northumbria Police and the North Yorkshire Police force.

He will take over as the Theakston representative for the North Yorkshire, Yorkshire Dales, Harrogate and Ripon area from Barry Gibb, who recently retired.

He will be responsible for continuing to work with existing and new customers in the area where the brewery already enjoys a strong presence.

Operating as an independent brewer under family control, T&R Theakston is the second largest of its kind under family control in the UK.

In January, the brewery announced that it had recruited a new national account executive and sales development manager.