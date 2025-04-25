Growing Together: 15 Years of Impact in STEM & Beyond

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Beautiful Recruitment is celebrating its 15th Birthday! This is a huge milestone, and we are exceptionally proud as a privately owned business to have grown into the international, award-winning STEM Recruitment firm we are today.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past 15 years we have seen so many challenges facing our Clients and Candidates internationally, such as economic downturn and equal boom, the constant exciting development of technology which we have embraced, and dare we say the pandemic which touched everyone, yet we are proud to have supported our Clients and Candidates through the ups and the downs to ensure consistent, quality recruitment year after year.

The team at Beautiful Recruitment have been a constant support both personally and professionally to so many people throughout the years. It’s only when you pause for a moment to consider your journey, that you realise the positive impact you can have on so many people, and so many businesses from hires made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re proud to have worked with start-up companies through to international Fortune 500 Clients who all receive the same impeccable high standards of service matched with repeated delivery performance which has enabled us to grow sales teams across Europe and the US in STEM, placing the likes of Scientists at the cutting edge of Science so that they through our Clients, can combine forces to drive scientific excellence that undoubtedly shapes and assists both how we live, along with how we look after the wonderful and amazing place we call home.

Emma Dempsey

Not only have we expanded our reach in STEM recruitment globally over the last 15 years, but we have also worked across so many amazing and diverse industries including Motorsports and Automotive, Gaming, Luxury Watchmaking, Cosmetics, Manufacturing, Robotics and Automation, Data Centres and Technology, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Real Estate and Facilities Management.

Through our unique methodology combined with technology, our team of expert recruiters can recruit for any position, at any level, globally. Simply put, we are experts at Recruitment, so whatever you need, wherever you need it, Beautiful Recruitment has a proven track record to deliver, on your assignment time and time again. We do recruitment Beautifully!

We have only in the past week, placed an ex-military professional with a Client who was actually the first Candidate we ever placed! It’s so true that from small acorns, great trees can grow, and the relationships we have forged along the way never waiver as we are always committed, always passionate and always here for you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I hope that some of you reading this remember your journey with us with fondness and gratitude as you develop your career, from that first door we opened for you or that first hire we helped you make in your team. We remember you all with real pride and hope that you can share your experience working with us with others who may also benefit from Beautiful Recruitment’s expertise.

Beautiful Recruitment's 15th Anniversary

We are also incredibly proud of our fabulous team, some of whom started with us straight from academia, through apprenticeship, and are now excelling in their role as International Recruitment Specialists more than 10 years on.

From all of us at Beautiful Recruitment, THANK YOU! Thank you for your loyalty, support, custom, and kindness. The journey is ours together and we want to celebrate our success with you.