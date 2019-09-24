Group of Harrogate independents set up 'one-stop shop' for sustainable living

A group of independents have set up shop in Harrogate, with a plan to encourage more sustainability and champion local talent.

53 Bo' Grove, located on Grove Road, is now home to a range of independent traders, all with the same ethical ethos and considerations for the planet.

Kyrensa Bentley, of 53 Bo' Grove, said that they want the space to become the Harrogate hub for sustainability and an alternative to the chains on the High Street.

She said: "Rent prices can be really expensive in prime locations like the High Street, so we wanted to come together and have somewhere we could still display our passion and talent without those costs. Everything we use is locally sourced and good for the environment."

As well as a cafe, the hub also includes a number of units selling artwork, furniture, antiques, vintage shoes and handbags, as well as handmade homewares, and all of the units have been made with reclaimed wood.

Traders can rent from as little as one shelf to a large unit, depending on how much they want to display.

To continue the theme of sustainability, The Refilling Station will be up and running from October, offering eco-friendly products such as household detergent refills, low-waste kitchen items, household goods, toiletries, loose natural foods, loose snacks and ethical groceries. The aim is to encourage less waste and offer no excess packaging.

Kyrensa said: "Our ethos is really important to us and there's been a massive drive for it lately. Everything you see here is for sale, everything we use is recyclable and we have as little waste as possible. There's a huge drive for people to be more sustainable and we really want to encourage that. Times are changing. People no longer want mass-market products that are damaging the planet. They want local products that they don't have to feel guilty about."

She said that she hopes the area will become a 'one-stop shop' for people in Harrogate to shop more consciously and that it will become a creative hub which offers inspiration for people to get more in touch with their creative side.

Kyrensa added: "We really want this to be a tactile, hands-on experience. So much shopping has moved online, but we want this to be more than what you can get on a screen. This is a really unique community and we would love more people to be part of it."