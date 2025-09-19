Group Head of Private Clients appointed at TL Dallas

Leading independent insurance broking and risk management firm, TL Dallas has appointed Caroline Pullich as Group Head of Private Clients, further strengthening the family firm’s expertise in delivering bespoke insurance and wealth protection services to high-net-worth individuals and families across the UK and Northern Ireland.

Caroline, who lives in Harrogate, brings more than three decades of experience in financial services and insurance, having held senior roles at NatWest, Barclays, and NFU Mutual. She spent 21 years at NatWest, where she progressed through a variety of retail and corporate banking roles, ultimately leading teams of up to 750 colleagues. She then spent 10 years at Barclays, progressing to Head of SME for Yorkshire, working closely with entrepreneurs, family businesses, and regional organisations.

Most recently, Caroline was Managing Partner at NFU Mutual in Boston Spa, where she built a successful high-net-worth, bespoke insurance proposition. Over three years, she developed a portfolio of more than 80 private clients, providing tailored advice and support spanning both personal and commercial needs.

Commenting on her new role, Caroline said: "Throughout my career in banking and insurance, the importance of relationships has always stood out. At TL Dallas, I want to bring together everything I’ve learned to support clients with a truly personal, concierge-style service. I’ll also be building my own portfolio of clients, ensuring I’m closely connected to families and their future generations, who will be responsible for their personal and business assets in the years ahead. People want reassurance and an insurance broker that takes the time to really understand their individual needs, and that’s where TL Dallas excels and ultimately what attracted me to the role.”

Caroline Pullich, Group Head of Private Clients at TL Dallas.

Alongside her professional work, Caroline is an active contributor to the business and charitable communities. She is Chair of the Institute of Directors for North Yorkshire, a Board Member of Maggie’s Cancer Care Yorkshire, and sits on the West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce’s Leeds Leadership Group.

Caroline added: “These roles have given me a broad network of connections who will also benefit TL Dallas clients. The firm has a strong reputation for its charitable commitments and client relationships and I’m excited to help grow the Private Clients division, expand our high-net-worth proposition, and build on the firm’s long-standing values of trust and service.”

Managing Director, Polly Staveley, said: “T L Dallas is committed to the philosophy that private clients continue to want a knowledgeable insurance professional looking after them, ensuring they have the best possible cover and value, and fighting for their interests during a claim. Caroline joining and leading our private client teams is a key part of our plan to take this gold standard service proposition to a wider audience throughout the UK.”