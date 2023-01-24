Groundbreaking skills share venture unveiled in Harrogate between hospitality sector and theatre

The new partnership is designed to share the two different businesses’ common knowledge and skills sets, to help their teams develop both professionally and personally through a series of fun and creative workshops.

Kate Robey, Head of Learning and Development at Rudding Park said: “Many of our team are Gen Z and it may be their first job so they can be a little shy or lack confidence.

"As a responsible employer we want to support our team and give them the tools to develop and grow, both professionally and personally.”

The Rudding Park Hotel team take part in the first ‘Setting the Scene’ workshop with Harrogate Theatre’s Hannah Draper, Beth Knight and Kirsty Wolff.

Nicola Cook, Head of Marketing at Rudding Park, added: “It occurred to me there is a real synergy between hospitality and theatre.

"In hospitality, we talk about ‘front of house’, where we are effectively on stage ‘performing’ for guests, although a stage is not necessarily our natural environment.

"Meanwhile, actors offer a wide range of excellent communication skills which are vital in the hospitality industry.

"It makes complete sense to work together and support each other.”

The groundbreaking new venture between Rudding Park and Harrogate Theatre is regarded as a win-win situation for the theatre, too.

On the one hand, the team at this much-loved arts charity are perfectly placed to help boost the confidence of hotel staff with tips and tricks to enhance performance skills.

On the other hand, the collaboration with Rudding Park will offer members of Harrogate Youth Theatre an insight into the world of hospitality, bringing with it potential job opportunities.

Hannah Draper, Director of Creative Engagement at Harrogate Theatre, said: “We are passionate about performing and supporting local businesses and were thrilled when Rudding Park approached us to see if we could deliver a series of engaging workshops around building confidence.

"We are very excited about this partnership and are already talking about lots of other ideas to work on together throughout 2023.”

For more information on Harrogate Theatre, visit www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk

