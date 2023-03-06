Groundbreaking collaboration with John Lewis hailed a huge success by Harrogate Bus Company

After assessing the results of a trial with the famous British retail brand, Yorkshire-based bus operator Transdev, which owns Harrogate Bus Company, is now giving local firms the chance to sign up for a unique new bus sponsorship deal.

The award-winning firm teamed up with prestige retailer John Lewis to promote its glittering Leeds store in the North at Victoria Gate shopping mall opposite Leeds City Bus Station.

The high-profile messaging on two of its buses was seen daily on the Harrogate Bus Company's number 36 flagship routes.

“Attracting customers to reach a business by bus makes sense,” said the bus operator’s Commercial Manager Matt Burley.

"It takes away the hassle of congestion and car parking, and at the same time, helps Yorkshire firms to meet and beat carbon reduction targets by encouraging their customers to choose the most environment-friendly way to travel to their front door.

“John Lewis instantly saw the unique advantage in linking their brand with ours.

“Now their name can be seen across miles of town and country, inviting potential customers to hop on a bus and be chauffeur driven to the door of their store.”

The trials on the 36 route into Leeds from Harrogate and Ripon, and on Coastliner linking the Yorkshire Coast and York with Leeds, have attracted more customers to travel to John Lewis’ Leeds store by bus.

Transdev says the new approach is about more than advertising - sponsoring a bus opens the door to further opportunities to promote local business to a far wider audience than a traditional static billboard, with bus sponsorships available on its busiest routes across West and North Yorkshire.

Transdev is also offering businesses a chance to become part of its expanding ‘Transdev Treats’ network of visitor, shopping and leisure attractions, each of which offers customers a discount when arriving by bus.