Greenwoods Solicitors launch new Mental Health Initiative

By Stuart Hudson
Contributor
Published 27th May 2025, 15:36 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 11:48 BST

Greenwoods are proud to announce the launch our partnership with The Wellness Gateway.

Although May is Mental Health Awareness month, conversations around mental health need to take place all through the year.

This arrangement offers free access to a whole suite of Mental Health Support Services and is available to the whole community, not just clients of Greenwoods.

We are committed to supporting the town we all love, not simply through the professional services we offer, but through supporting the mental health and wellbeing of its residents.

Greenwoods Partner with The Wellness Gateway

Sessions will be available on Mondays from 1 to 5pm twice a month where we will be offering "Listening Spaces" at our offices on the High Street.

For more information please email: [email protected]

