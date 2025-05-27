Greenwoods Solicitors launch new Mental Health Initiative
Although May is Mental Health Awareness month, conversations around mental health need to take place all through the year.
This arrangement offers free access to a whole suite of Mental Health Support Services and is available to the whole community, not just clients of Greenwoods.
We are committed to supporting the town we all love, not simply through the professional services we offer, but through supporting the mental health and wellbeing of its residents.
Sessions will be available on Mondays from 1 to 5pm twice a month where we will be offering "Listening Spaces" at our offices on the High Street.
For more information please email: [email protected]