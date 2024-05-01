Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The company has been shortlisted in the Rural Business of the Year category, recognising its exceptional contributions to sustainability, innovation, and rural community development.

Situated on the A168, just south of Boroughbridge, Green-tech has been a cornerstone of the local community for three decades.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, the company has grown from humble beginnings into a thriving enterprise, employing 80 people who all share in the passion of creating and nurturing green spaces for all to enjoy.

The Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards highlight the outstanding achievements and resilience of businesses within the Harrogate district.

Green-tech's nomination for Rural Business of the Year demonstrates its commitment to driving positive change within rural communities, while maintaining a steadfast dedication to sustainability and innovation.

Kris Nellist, Managing Director at Green-tech, expressed gratitude for the nomination.

He said: "We are delighted to be recognised as a finalist in the Rural Business of the Year category.

"Green-tech is a local company, proud of its roots.

"The majority of our team is local to the area, and we are committed to growing the rural economy.

"This nomination is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team over the past 30 years."

A team of Green-tech staff members will be attending the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards ceremony, which will be held at the Pavilions of Harrogate on Thursday, May 23.

The event promises to be a glamorous affair, celebrating the achievements and resilience of businesses within the Harrogate district.

To buy tickets for the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2024, visit https://www.nationalworldevents.com/hba-2024/