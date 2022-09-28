Grantley Hall near Ripon named ‘Hotel of the Year’ at AA Hospitality Awards

Described as a ‘fusion of old and new’, the hotel opened in a 17th-century country house in 2019 and boasts a Michelin-starred restaurant, spa and state-of-the-art gym.

General Manager Andrew McPherson and Executive Chef Simon Crannage attended the prestigious awards ceremony down in London on Monday evening and received the award from host Gabby Logan.

An AA Inspector said of Grantley Hall: “Grantley Hall offers a wonderful fusion of contemporary style and historical character.

Grantley Hall has been named ‘Hotel of the Year’ at the AA Hospitality Awards 2022

"The original hall dates back to the 17th century and now boasts award-winning restaurants along with a state-of-the-art luxury gym, wellness centre and spa.

"Arriving through the manicured grounds and gardens there is a real sense of luxury and exclusivity.”

On winning the award, Andrew McPherson, General Manager at Grantley Hall, said: “On behalf of the owners, management and whole team at Grantley Hall we are absolutely thrilled to receive this prestigious award.

"Grantley Hall is still a relatively new business which has navigated the challenges of Covid only months after opening our doors for the first time.

"It has been a tough three years - as it has been for all of our industry colleagues. and this award tells us that despite the challenges we have faced, and continue to face, we are getting things right.

"We have created a very special property and the teamwork tirelessly every day to deliver exceptional customer service to our guests.