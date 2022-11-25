Grandeur is back at former Grand Hotel in Harrogate after four-month redevelopment
A new redevelopment at Harrogate’s former Grand Hotel to restore a sense of this impressive 19th century building’s original grandeur has been unveiled.
The second phase of an extensive refurbishment at Windsor House was officially opened by the Mayor of Harrogate, Coun Victoria Oldham, at an event attended by more than 100 dignitaries.
Located on Cornwall Road facing the Valley Gardens, the work has seen the creation of a new plush co-working space, meeting area and café in the historic building which is home to more than 115 businesses.
The extensive refurbishment, which includes the repair of the leaky roof and installing stylish furniture has been overseen by interior design specialist, RU Creative, a tenant of Windsor House.
Most Popular
As part of the remit, they sourced and installed the main focal point, a striking olive tree.
Owned by Boultbee Brooks, the facility was brought back to life after being partly mothballed for more than 30 years once its days as a hotel had come to an end.
The completed scheme has made the most of the original architectural features and the 75,000 sq ft of flexible workspace.
The new co-working space seats 110 people, who can visit the renovated and renamed café, The Pantry at Windsor House.
The Pantry is run by husband-and-wife team Antonio and Jo Nobile, who offer a delicious selection of artisan produce for tenants to enjoy in the new co-working space or to take back to their office space.
Karen Winspear, Boultbee Brooks’ Building Manager for Windsor House, said: “After four months of intense work and much anticipation, we are delighted to have opened this beautiful new space for our tenants.
“The grand foyer, which has been returned to its former glory, is a luxurious space for workers to meet clients, to work together, or just relax over a coffee or lunch.
“The new communal space has been well received by everyone in the building.
“There is more to come at Windsor House, with plans to open a new yoga studio in the new year."
Further information about Windsor House is available from its website at www.windsorhouse-harrogate.co.uk