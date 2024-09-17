Grace & Morris architects open an office in Harrogate with 'experience' at its core

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residential architect takes unusual decision to open on a Harrogate high street, to focus on client experience.

Grace and Morris, residential architects and interior designers are thrilled to be setting up home on the prestigious Parliament Street in the heart of Harrogate.

After completing several successful projects in the area, including new builds, kitchen extensions, and full home remodels, Grace and Morris founders Ed and James Park took an unconventional step in the architecture world by opening an office on Harrogate's high street.

This office not only provides clients with peace of mind by offering access to our team before, during, and after their projects, but also allows them to experience elements of our portfolio firsthand, such as home automation, VR design, and exquisite art. Our goal is to make our office a hub for creativity within our Harrogate community.

With a passion for design and a commitment to exceptional service, Grace and Morris are excited to bring our innovative architectural solutions and interior design expertise to this historical town.

At Grace and Morris, we believe that every project tells a unique story and our team of experienced RIBA certified architects and creative designers are dedicated to turning our clients vision into reality, whether they're dreaming of a modern masterpiece or a timeless classic.

With a focus on creativity, functionality, and craftsmanship, we strive to exceed expectations with exceptional design that enhances everyday living experiences.