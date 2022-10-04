Government's controversial new 'Investment Zones' good for business and environment says Harrogate MP

Harrogate MP Andrew Jones: "The Government has already made clear that key protections for the environment and farming will remain."

It's barely a week since the new initiative designed to drive employment, investment and home ownership in the regions were announced in a Mini-Budget which sparked turmoil in the markets and heaped political pressure for new Prime Minister Liz Truss and her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

The ‘Investment Zones’ scheme sees the Government encouraging councils to take full advantage of its offer of lower taxes and streamlined planning rules for specific sites to boost investment and development – both commercial and residential.

But, after North Yorkshire County Council revealed it had already begun talks about the possibility of 'Investment Zones' coming to this region, Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones said he was convinced the new approach offered a win-win situation.

Coun Carl Les, leader of North Yorkshire County Council, said talks about the county’s involvement in the plans were at a “very early stage” and that he could not yet confirm where exactly the zones would be introduced.

Speaking in his new weekly video called Fact Check Friday on his Instagram page andrewjonesmp, he said the creation of new “Investment Zones' did not necessitate a tearing up of existing protections for nature and wildlife.

"In terms of 'Investment Zones' in North Yorkshire, these will clearly be a matter for discussion between North Yorkshire County Council and the Government," said Mr Jones."Unequivocally and on the record I would not support now or in the future proposals which attack nature.

"That is why I backed the Government's Environment Bill which committed the Parliament I am part of, and every future Parliament, to reverse decades of decline in our natural habitats by 2030.

"I will never support weakening key planning policies but the Government has already made clear that key protections for the environment and farming will remain."

Ripon Army Barracks would make a suitable location for the Government's new 'Investment Zones' scheme, says Harrogate MP Andrew Jones.

North Yorkshire County Council is one of 38 local authorities which have so far expressed an interest in the new scheme which could see stamp duty waived, employment taxes cut and business rates scrapped in parts of the county.

He said: “We have submitted an expression of interest to be involved in this, but no potential sites have as yet been identified and our dialogue with the government is at a very early stage.“The proposed benefits could include a range of measures which would make such sites favourable to new businesses.“This seems an exciting and welcome initiative and we will work with the government to deliver benefits to the North Yorkshire economy.”

Although Harrogate businesses are already weighing up the potential benefits of the new initiative, there is wider concern about the possible environmental implications of a scheme which aims, once again, to deliver more new homes.

As well as charities such as the National Trust, former Tory leader William Hague has also spoken out on potential side-affects of the 'Investment Zones' strategy.

Mr Hague told The Times the Conservative Government's record on green issues risked being undermined by a "bonfire of environmental regulations".

Seeking to reassure voters closer to home, Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones said the facts flew in the face of the fears.

"The situation is clear in the Government’s full statement on Investment Zones," said Mr Jones.

"The statement includes the following words: “Key planning policies to ensure developments are well designed, maintain national policy on the Green Belt, protect our heritage, and address flood risk, highway and other public safety matters - along with building regulations - will continue to apply.”

"This is a long way from tearing up ‘the laws that protect our best wildlife sites, weakening protections for nature in the planning system’ as stated in the campaign email many have sent to me.

"And I am pleased that is the case."

So far, the Government has named 24 sites in England that could be eligible to become investment zones, including the River Hull corridor.

Elsewhere in Yorkshire, East Riding of Yorkshire Council, the South Yorkshire Combined Authority and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority have also shown an interest in taking part.

In addition to questions over the environmental impact of speeding up new developments, further concerns have been raised over whether the zones will shift existing economic activity rather than creating new business.

In the view of Harrogate MP Andrew Jones, the point of the 'Investment Zones' initiative is to bringing economic life to neglected areas suited to development, rather than beauty spots and lush fields, in particular, derelict sites.One location which he suggest in his latest Fact Check Friday on his Instagram page which might make a good candidate is Ripon Army Barracks."My thoughts are drawn to the redevelopment of the Ripon Army Barracks site,” said Mr Jones.

"It is a large site, already development but with barracks buildings and engineering works.

"The Ministry of Defence no longer require the site.

"It would be a great candidate for an Investment Zone developing much-needed affordable housing and businesses all in a sustainable, net-zero development.

"An Investment Zone might provide just the opportunity for this to happen."

In a district – and county – where so much of the land is rural, Mr Jones argues that farmers have little to worry about from the new ‘Investment Zones’.

Mr Jones said: “The new Environment Secretary has said in an online video about his new role that: “We are introducing new schemes that will support our farmers to produce high quality food and support them in enhancing our natural environment.