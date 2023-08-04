Government minister praises Harrogate tech firm whose product is in one in every three UK homes

Lord Callanan, Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), performed the honours at smart energy technology business Chameleon Technology in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, advancing the company’s capabilities for the development, production and innovation of smart meter technology.

Chameleon Technology plays a leading role in the national smart meter rollout programme, a key part of the government’s Net Zero strategy, by supplying In-Home Displays (IHDs) to nine of the top 10 energy providers.

To date, it has been granted more than £3.6million in government funding for additional innovation projects from the government, including the Green Home Finance Accelerator (GHFA) project.

Pictured: (left) Lord Callanan, Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), (right) Mike Woodhall, co-founder and CEO of Harrogate tech company Chameleon Technology. (Picture Chameleon Technology)

Lord Callanan, Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, said: "I was delighted to open Chameleon Technology’s new Harrogate offices and meet the team helping us become a nation of smarter, cleaner energy consumers.

"We are making good progress in rolling out smart meters, with more than 32 million now in homes and small businesses across Great Britain.”

Chameleon Technology recently announced that it has manufactured and delivered its 10 millionth in-home display (IHD), a record for the industry, supporting the government in achieving its 2050 Net Zero target by cutting carbon emissions through energy efficiency in the home.

A Chameleon display is now present in one in every three UK homes.