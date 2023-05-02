The Good Spa Guide Awards 2023 showcases the very best in the UK spa from the best day spas and best countryside getaway spas to the most environmentally friendly and best wellness spas. The ceremony where the winners of each category will take place in July and the public have the entire month of May to vote for their favourite spas.

Two local spa hotels have been nominated for the Best Spa for the Eco-conscious Category; Harrogate’s popular venue Rudding Park and Ripon’s majestic Swinton Country Club and Spa are among seven places nominated.

The public have until Wednesday, May 31, 2023 to vote for their favourite and as a thank you, for those who vote for Rudding Park will be entered into a draw for the chance to win a Rudding Park Spa Day for Two (terms and conditions apply). You can vote for your chosen spa by visiting the Good Spa Guide website.

Below is the full list of finalists for the Best Spa for the Eco-conscious Category at the Good Spa Guide Awards 2023 which is sponsored by Comfort Zone.

- Rudding Park Spa

- Swinton Country Club and Spa

- The Spa at Breedon Priory

- Y Spa at Wyboston Lakes

- Aquarias Spa at Whatley Manor

- The Spa at Carden